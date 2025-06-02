Let’s Get Started

For the last few years I’ve gotten into the habit of heading out for a nature-oriented holiday two weeks before WWDC (the penultimate week if you are studying for the SATs).

Typically, this time of year it makes little sense to start any major new projects, so heading out on a break before the intensity of the WWDC-to-September season makes a lot of sense.

This year in particular, this time away has been incredibly helpful.

The last 12 months have been a very turbulent period for developer relations at Apple. It feels like there has been situation after situation which has challenged our relationship and made it tricky to feel awesome about being an Apple developer.

With the benefit of a week away, I feel way more excited about once again heading to Cupertino for WWDC.

Nothing externally has changed, but my perspective has improved and I was able to remind myself of a few fundamental truths about my job.

The Work to be Done

I love making apps. It really is that simple. My very first job 25 years ago was developing handheld railroad inspection software for the Palm V, and I haven’t looked back since.

The ability to have an idea, open Xcode, and then a few hours later see that idea exist in reality is truly magical.

There isn’t another job I’d rather be doing. For however long I am able to keep making my livelihood doing the exact thing I love, I will be incredibly grateful.

A 166 Million-to-One Opportunity

Every now and then I’ll open App Store Connect and pull up the “Lifetime Units” tab to see how many downloads my apps have accumulated over the years. Right now that number stands at 166 million(!).

How can a single developer pick up their MacBook Pro, write a bit of code, and then publish it to 2.5X the population of the United Kingdom? It just doesn’t seem like that should be possible, but it is, and it is the App Store model which has made that possible.

I will forever be overwhelmingly grateful for the tremendous opportunity being an Apple developer has afforded me.

Fresh New Bits

WWDC is like Christmas morning to an app developer. We get to unwrap all the “presents” the talented folks within Apple Engineering have been working on for the last few years.

I’ve had the great privilege of getting to know many of these engineers over the years, and it never ceases to be a thrill to hear the excitement in their voices as they discuss the newly announced features.

People

Additionally, WWDC is the best time of year when I get to spend time with the broader Apple developer community. While smaller gatherings and other conferences are wonderful, WWDC is the time when the most folks get together from the most places.

Many of my best friends I’ve met at WWDC over the years. Whatever is announced on Monday, it is a gathering of like-minded people who care so much about the things I’m passionate about.

Let’s Get Started

This year has been a tough one, I won’t sugar coat that. I’ve had to work through some really complicated feelings about my relationship with Apple and my work. There remain some fundamental challenges for the Apple developer community. I hope many of them will be addressed next week. Maybe they will, maybe they won’t.

But I also know some other things for sure. I love my job, I’m privileged to have the opportunity to do what I do, and I love the people in this community (within Apple and without). After taking a step back from the drama and developing some perspective, I’m reminded of these great things and now head to Cupertino with a refreshed sense of excitement and anticipation.

This is not naive, blind fanaticism; I remain profoundly aware of the challenges ahead of us. But I am choosing a thoughtful positivity, which is appropriately grateful for all the positives this week represents and the tremendous opportunities it will hold.